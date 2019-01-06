One of the leading ladies of Bollywood, Disha Patani sets the internet on fire with every photo of her. The gorgeous diva carries every outfit like a style icon and loves to experiment with her looks. Disha Patani is an avid social media user who has tons of stunning stills on her Instagram profile which manage to garner a huge number of likes.

Disha Patani made her debut in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput starrrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

One of the leading ladies of Bollywood, Disha Patani sets the internet on fire with every photo of her. The gorgeous diva carries every outfit like a style icon and loves to experiment with her looks. Disha Patani is an avid social media user who has tons of stunning stills on her Instagram profile which manage to garner a huge number of likes. Be it a sexy bikini look or a desi attire, Disha knows how to slay it all.

Recently, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a sizzling photo of her in which she can be seen donning a floral two-piece. Striking a beautiful pose for the camera, Disha Patani is sure to leave a smile on your face. Take a look yourself!

With the curvaceous figure, Disha Patani has proved that she is counted amongst one of the fittest divas of the industry. The Baaghi actor shot to fame with her debut movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and paved her way into the hearts of a million fans. Later, she was seen romancing her real-life boyfriend Tiger Shroff on-screen in Baaghi 2 and drove everyone crazy with her performance. Since then, the starlet has never looked back.

