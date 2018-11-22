Bollywood diva Disha Patani is back to soar temperatures with her latest photoshoot. Looking absolutely gorgeous, Disha took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she can be seen donning a black lingerie. Before this, Disha has created a stir with photos from the same photoshoot. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has crossed 1 million likes on Instagram.

When it comes to raising temperatures on social media with her sensuous and sultry photos, who can do it better than new-age actor Disha Patani. With just a few films old in the Indian Film Industry, the diva has carved a space for herself in the fans with her on-screen charm and undeniable oomph factor on social media. After creating a stir with her bold photoshoot with luxury lingerie brand, she has shared another photo on her official Instagram account from the same photoshoot.

Donning a black lingerie from the same brand, Disha is looking super-hot in the photo. The way she is holding her messy hair in front of a mirror is only melting the screens with her hotness quotient. As she flaunts her curvaceous body yet again in this bold photoshoot, Disha is proving that she is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood and can give all the leading ladies a run for their money.

Received over 1 million likes in less than a day, the count is increasing manifolds with every passing second. Although the comment section under the photo has been disabled, the photo is taking social media by storm and has gone viral, which simply reflects her massive fan base and craze among the audience.

On the professional front, After the success of films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen in the much-anticipated upcoming film Bharat that also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover and many more. The film will hit the screens on Eid 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More