Bollywood actor Disha Patani made heads turn with her glamorous avatar at the star-studded wedding reception of celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. At the event, Disha looked super-hot in an off-shoulder silver embellished gown with a plunging neckline. The diva made a couple entry at the bash with her rumoured boyfriend and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

After almost a month-long wedding festivities and celebrations, celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held their last wedding reception in Mumbai last night for the whos and who of Bollywood industry. Amid the long lists of guest celebrities, Bollywood diva and social media sensation Disha Patani made her presence felt at the star-studded bash as she walked in with the same grace and glamour that she is known for.

At the event, Disha made heads turn in an off-shoulder embellished gown with a plunging neckline, which accentuated her collarbones and hourglass figure. The diva completed her look with a diamond necklace with matching earrings, side parted wavy hair and a subtle yet glowy makeup.

Along with Disha’s glamorous look, what made everyone’s jaws drop was the fact that the diva made a couple entry with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff amid break up rumours. To complement her look, Tiger looked dashing in a white buttoned-down shirt with white blazer and black pants. In one of the photos surfacing from last night, Disha and Tiger can be seen having a hearty conversation behind the photo booth. Needless to say, the duo look picture perfect together.

With 15 million followers, Disha Patani is no less than a social media sensation and takes social media by storm every time she shares her new photos or videos. Recently, the diva made headlines with her bold photoshoot with a luxury lingerie brand and received mixed responses on the same. Workwise, Disha is shooting for her upcoming film Bharat.

Have a look at Disha Patani’s too hot to handle photoshoot here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More