Disha Patani photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani is back to rule hearts with her latest Instagram photos. In the photo, Disha can be seen making a bold style statement in a grey and black power-suit. The photos, that have taken social media by storm, are from Disha Patani's appearance at 15th year celebration of Louis Vuitton in India.

Disha Patani photos: From ruling the silver screen with her on-screen charm to making heads turn with her bold and sensuous photos on social media, Disha Patani has struck a chord among the audience and is undoubtedly one of the hottest actor of Bollywood. Every time the star shares a photo on social media or makes a public appearance, Disha leaves no stone unturned to make a style statement and that is exactly happened at the 15th year celebration of luxury brand Louis Vuitton in India.

As the diva attended the event, Disha had all eyes on her as she made an appearance in a classy power suit. After sharing a black and white photo, in which she can be seen entering the premise with her entourage, the actor shared a photo of her attire on her official Instagram account. Dressed in a grey peplum suit styled with black baggy pants, Disha completed the look with black heels.

To amp up the look, she sported a sleek open hair-do with black smoky eye makeup. The outfit not only accentuates Disha’s perfect curves but also brings out a different shade of her personality. Soon after, Disha’s bold yet unique look took social media by storm and social media users could not resist complimenting her choice of outfit and great looks.

Workwise, Disha was last seen in hit film Baaghi 2 opposite her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff. After this, she will be seen in the much-awaited film Bharat that also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and many more.

