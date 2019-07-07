Disha Patani photos: Disha Patani is back to raise temperatures with her photos on social media. With her bold photoshoots and sexy dance moves, Disha Patani has emerged as one of the most desirable and hottest actors of the Bollywood industry. As a result, she has more than 22 million followers on Instagram and is no less than a social media sensation.

With her sexy dance moves, sultry photos and a smile to die for, Bollywood’s bombshell Disha Patani is stealing hearts in slow motion and has emerged as the national crush of India. The face of a luxury lingerie brand, the diva is known to set the Internet on fire with her sensuous avatar that makes millions go weak in the knees and she is back at it again. To charm the fans yet over again, Disha Patani shared a stunning mirror selfie on her Instagram story.

Dressed in a black cropped Calvin Klein hoodie and denim shorts paired with a black belt, Disha is exuding oomph as she flaunts her toned midriff. She has accessorised the look with a black sling bag. For her hair and makeup, she has kept it casual with middle-parted hair and minimal makeup.

Later in the day, Disha also made a glamorous appearance at the airport donning a casual avatar. Opting for a monochromatic look, Disha was seen dressed in a white shirt, black joggers with a black jacket tied around her waist and white sneakers. She completed her look with a Calvin Klein snapback.

With more than 22 million followers on Instagram, Disha Patani is no less than a social media sensation. Be it her sultry lingerie photos, dance videos or her cute posts with her pets, Disha’s Instagram is a treat for her fans. On the professional front, the actor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020, and is slated to clash with Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film Aaj Kal and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

