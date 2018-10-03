Bollywood actor Disha Patani is back to sweep everyone off their feet with her latest photos. Taking the social media by storm, Disha shared her two glamorous looks in which she looks absolutely phenomenal. In the first photo, Disha is racing hearts with her glistening gold dress while in the second photo, she is making hearts skip a beat as she poses in an off-shoulder satin dress.

From ruling the silver screen with her strong performances to taking over social media with her glamorous avatar, Bollywood diva Disha Patani is a stunner and she knows it well. With a hot body to die for along with stunning looks, Disha rules over the hearts of millions and spares no chance to prove that she is a class apart. Mesmerising one and all with her charm, the diva took to her official Instagram account on October 3 to share her latest photos and, needless to say, she is blowing our minds.

Dressed in a sexy gold gown that is accentuating her curves perfectly, Disha took her look a notch higher with a matching gold belt back and cat eye sunglasses. As she flaunts her long sexy legs by lifting her dress to her thigh, it is her sultry expressions that are stealing all the attention.

In another photo posted on her profile, Disha is looking uber-hot in an off-shoulder red satin dress. Taking the hotness quotient to another level, the dress is accentuating Disha’s slender collar bones and glowing skin. In the photo, she is looking phenomenal as she gives a beautiful pose holding a glass of natural fruit juice.

After Disha shared the photos on social media, it started trending in no time, making her fans fall for her even more. With 535, 208 likes in just 2 hours, the comment section under the photo flooded with lovely compliments.

Have a look at Disha Patani’s sizzling photos that are too hot to handle:

