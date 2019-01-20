Disha Patani hot photo: Disha Patani is counted amongst the hottest actors of the B-town. The allrounder has also flourished herself well in every task she plays on-screen. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following of about 17.1 million followers on Instagram and hits the top priority list of her fans. Recently, the actor's throwback photo dressed in a black attire has gone viral, see pic.

Disha Patani's throwback picture in a black dress is winning millions of hearts on the Internet

Bollywood actor Disha Patani throwback picture has recently garnered millions of hearts on social media. In the pic, she is looking stunning dressed in a black tube dress. With dewy makeup and stylish neckpiece, the diva looks flamboyant with a dazzling ear to ear smile. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her sensual and hot looks. Disha Patani is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the B-town and has always performed versatile roles on-screen.

The actor commenced with her acting career with Telugu film–Loafer in the year 2015. Post to it, the sizzling actor did female debut with the movie– M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Good news for the actor’s fans is that she will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s movie Bharat with co-stars Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and many more. The shooting for the movie Bharat has already come to an end and recently the Bharat actors were seen celebrating and partying on Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday. The sensation has a huge fan-following of 17.1 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and never misses a chance of astonishing her fans with her hot and sexy updates.

Disha Patani has also gained millions of hearts for her Calvin Klein photo shoot and keeps flooding her timeline with her sensuous photoshoot and hot pictures.

