Disha Patani photos: Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani is among the top trending faces of the Bollywood industry. The Internet sensation never misses a chance of sparkling her hotness on social media and has a massive fan following. Recently, the actor was spotted at Bandra in a pink dress, have a look.

Disha Patani hot photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has spread the magic of her talent and hotness in the industry in a very short time span. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and has worked day and night to receive the love and affection from her fans. Disha Patani commenced her acting career in the year 2015 with a Telugu film Loafer with co-star Varun Tej.

The hardworking actor leaves no chance to put on her head to toe efforts in order to showcase her talent in front of her eagerly waiting fans. Recently, the actor was snapped in Bandra dressed in a cool avatar. The sensation is looking alluring dressed in a pink stylish dress. With simply no makeup look and straight hair, the actor kills the Internet with her stupendous looks.

The hottie has about 17.1 million followers on Instagram and leaves no chance of chasing her dreams and fulfilling the expectations of her fans to the fullest. Disha Patani played her female lead role in Hindi sports movie– M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016 and action thriller movie Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Not only Hindi the allrounder has also tried her hands in Chinese film –Kung Fu Yoga and her role was appreciated in the film. The hardworking actor will next be seen sharing screens with Ali Abbas Zafar movie Bharat with co-stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and many more. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens on Eid 2019. The actor also appeared in musical video Befikra in 2016. The glam doll leaves no chance of excelling herself well on-screens and is always ready to give major fashion and fitness goals to her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More