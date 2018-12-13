Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who was recently seen in the film Baaghi 2, made a stunning entry at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremony in Mumbai last night. At the event, Disha looked ravishing in a white chikankari lehenga and styled it with a matching dupatta and statement earrings. The diva made a glamorous entry at the ceremony with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding ceremony in Mumbai that took place last night was a starry affair. From the whos and who of Bollywood to prominent political personalities, the event was not just high on star power but also fashion meter. Among the many celebrities that graced the event night, Disha Patani was one of the best dressed and dazzled in an ethnic avatar.

Donning a white chikankari lehenga styled with a matching dupatta and drop-down dangler earrings, Disha looked breathtaking as she flaunted her toned midriff and curvaceous body. With tinted lips, smokey eye makeup and a bronzed look, Disha kept her hair parted to one side. Looking at the photos, one can assert that Disha is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors in the Bollywood industry.

Shared just a few hours ago, the photos are receiving a lot of love and appreciation from social media users online. Receiving over 1 million and 800K likes already, the photos are taking social media by storm and going viral in no time. With this, the comment section under the photos has been flooded with compliments praising Disha’s ravishing looks and too hot to handle persona.

At the event, Disha made an entry with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The duo recently shared the screen in the film Baaghi 2 that made its way in the Rs 100 crore club. Workwise, Disha is currently working on her upcoming film Bharat, which is slated to hit the screens on Eid 2019.

Have a look at Disha Patani’s photos that send the Internet in a whirlwind-

