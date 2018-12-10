Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is currently working on her upcoming film Bharat, recently took time out of busy schedule to attend Isha Ambani's star-studded pre-wedding bash in Udaipur. A few hours ago, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share photos of her look from the event and, needless to say, she looks super hot. In the photos, Disha can be seen donning an off-shoulder high-slit emerald green gown.

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is a stunner and there are no doubts about it. From making a mark on the silver screen with her on-screen charm and infectious smile to making the Internet go gaga over her super-hot photoshoots, the diva is on a hit run to emerge as fans’ favourite and her latest post on her official Instagram account is a proof.

In the photo shared by Disha a few hours ago, she can be seen donning a high-slit off-shoulder emerald green gown which is accentuating her collar bones and curvaceous body. Styling the outfit with nude heels and intricate jewellery, Disha is amping up her look with a retro hairstyle and bold eye makeup.

Wearing a design by Falguni Shane Peacock, Disha was seen sporting the look at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s star-studded pre-wedding bash. Before this, Disha had shared her another look from the bash. Looking absolutely ethereal, the diva is flaunting her washboard abs in a mint green indo-western outfit. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has received 405K and 584K likes respectively and is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from social media users.

Workwise, Disha Patani, who was last seen in Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, is currently working on the much-anticipated film Bharat. Scheduled for an Eid release, the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.

