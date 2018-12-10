Bollywood diva Disha Patani is a stunner and there are no doubts about it. From making a mark on the silver screen with her on-screen charm and infectious smile to making the Internet go gaga over her super-hot photoshoots, the diva is on a hit run to emerge as fans’ favourite and her latest post on her official Instagram account is a proof.
In the photo shared by Disha a few hours ago, she can be seen donning a high-slit off-shoulder emerald green gown which is accentuating her collar bones and curvaceous body. Styling the outfit with nude heels and intricate jewellery, Disha is amping up her look with a retro hairstyle and bold eye makeup.
Wearing a design by Falguni Shane Peacock, Disha was seen sporting the look at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s star-studded pre-wedding bash. Before this, Disha had shared her another look from the bash. Looking absolutely ethereal, the diva is flaunting her washboard abs in a mint green indo-western outfit. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has received 405K and 584K likes respectively and is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from social media users.
Workwise, Disha Patani, who was last seen in Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, is currently working on the much-anticipated film Bharat. Scheduled for an Eid release, the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.
