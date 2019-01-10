Bollywood actor Disha Patani is breaking the Internet with her latest photo. In the photo shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen flaunting her Kung Fu moves. Doing a flying back kick, Disha is seen dressed in her gym attire in the photo. Within an hour, the photo has already garnered more than 3 lakh likes on social media.

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is a stunner and she knows it. With her amazing dance moves, on-screen charm and bold photoshoots, the diva has carved a space for herself in the Bollywood industry. With more than 16 million followers on Instagram, Disha has shined through as one of the most followed Indian celebrities in India and makes everyone go gaga over her every time she shares her new photos or videos.

Along with being a phenomenal dancer, Disha is a fitness freak and her latest photo is proof of it. In the latest photo shared by Disha, she can be seen doing a back kick kung-fu move that is sure to make your jaws drop. The finesse and perfection with which Disha is doing to the stunt is truly worth all the praise. Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered more than 3 lakh likes and the number is increasing every passing second.

On the professional front, Disha will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat. Deemed as one of the most anticipated films of 2019, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and many more.

Take a glimpse at Disha Patani’s Instagram account:

