Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is currently prepping for her upcoming film Bharat, is back to sway the audience with her latest video. Shared on Instagram an hour ago, Disha is seen kickboxing in the video. As she showcases her workout moves with ease and perfection, the video has already crossed 6 lakh likes and is going viral on social media.

As the weekend slumber kicks in, Bollywood diva Disha Patani is back to give fitness motivation with her latest video. Known to soar temperatures with her seductive and sultry photos on social media, Disha Patani is not just the queen of hearts but is also a fitness enthusiast. Be it in a lingerie or an ethnic outfit, the diva manages to stun every single time with her stunning looks and enviable body. One look at the video and we can gauge the amount of hard work and determination to get the picture-perfect body.

In the video shared by Disha Patani on her official Instagram account, Disha can be seen doing kickboxing on a rooftop. Donning a basic white t-shirt with a front knot with black knee-length shorts and matching shoes, Disha can be seen in a pony-tail hairdo and is nailing the workout with absolute ease and perfection.

Interestingly, shared just an hour ago, the video has already garnered 642, 284 views and the count is increasing rapidly with every passing second. With the comment section being flooded with compliments praising her hot body and action-packed avatar, one can see Disha Patani’s massive fanbase and craze among social media users.

On the professional front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Post this, she will be seen in the much-anticipated Eid release Bharat. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in prominent roles.

Have a look at Disha Patani’s too hot to handle photos here:

