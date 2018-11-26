Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is known to take social media by storm with her hot and sultry photos, is leaving everyone spellbound in her latest video. In the video shared by Disha Patani on her Instagram account, she can be seen doing kickboxing with the help of her trainer. The video, which was shared just 2 hours ago, has already crossed 800K views on Instagram.

With her on-screen charm and sensuous and sultry photos, Bollywood diva Disha Patani has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans. Every time she shares a new photo or video, it creates a storm on social media, all thanks to her massive fanbase and mesmerising persona. As the weekend slumber takes its last leap, Disha Patani has shared an action-packed video on her official Instagram account that will drive away Monday blues.

Training with her trainer Rakesh Yadav, the actor can be seen kickboxing in the video. As she hits the glove held up high by her trainer, Disha is making heads turn with her impressive kick and leaving social media users stunned. For a tough workout day like this, Disha is carrying her de-glam look with absolute perfection an can be seen dressed in a basic white t-shirt with black workout pants and matching sneakers.

Shared just 2 hours ago, the video shared by Disha Patani has already crossed 879,866 views and the count is only going higher and higher. Needless to say, the diva’s intense workout is receiving a lot of love on social media from her fans and followers, who have flooded the comment section with their praises.

On the work front, Disha Patani is currently shooting for her much-awaited film Bharat. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in prominent roles, the film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on Eid 2019. Before this, Disha has starred in films like Baaghi 2 and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

