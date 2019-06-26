Disha Patani workout video: Bollywood actor Disha Patani has shared her latest workout video on her Instagram account. In the video, the actor can be seen showcasing her perfect cartwheel. Soon after Disha shared the video, fans flooded the post with appreciation comments.

From emerging as the national crush of India to stealing hearts in slow motion, Disha Patani is on her way to carve a place for herself in Bollywood. Be it her seductive photos, sizzling dance moves or intense workout videos, the diva knows how to keep her fans hooked and leaves no stone unturned to leave everyone amazed. A social media sensation in own her might, Disha recently shared a workout video on her official Instagram account.

Showcasing a perfect cartwheel, the actor can be seen beating the mid-week blues with effortless ease and poise. Donning a pink shirt with black lowers, the actor looks flawless even in a no-makeup face and unkempt hair. Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, the actor gave a shout-out to her trainer Nadeem Akhtar.

Soon after Disha Patani shared the video, fans cannot seem gushing over Disha’s perfect cartwheel. One of the Instagram users wrote that a new wonder woman is coming soon while another said that Disha is the most athletic actress. Actor Kunal Kemmu also left a comment and boosted Disha’s morale by saying ‘Shabaash mere cheetah’ (Well done, Cheetah).

Known to have one of the most enviable bodies in Bollywood, Disha Patani is also a social media sensation. Workwise, she is currently shooting for her upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Slated to hit the screens on February 14, the film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App