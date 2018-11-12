Disha Patani videos: Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat, is back to charm social media users with a stunning throwback video. In the video shared by the diva on her Instagram account, Disha can be seen sun-bathing under the bright sun while looking absolutely breathtaking.

Disha Patani videos: Bollywood diva Disha Patani is a stunner and she knows it. Known to sizzle the screens with her breathtaking dance moves and on-screen charm, the actor is no less than a social media sensation as whenever she shares her new photos or videos, it goes viral in no time. As a pleasant surprise for her massive fan base, Disha took to her official Instagram account to share a beautiful throwback video.

Donning a black off-shoulder tube top, Disha can be seen sunbathing under the bright sun in Las Vegas. With minimal makeup and soft messy curls, the stunning lady is a sight to behold in the video as she looks absolutely mesmerising. Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered more 1,297,970 views and the count seems unstoppable.

With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with compliments praising her gorgeous looks and sizzling avatar. Needless to say, this video proves why Disha Patani rules over million hearts.

Recently, the Baaghi 2 actor was in the news for sporting a bold look on the occassion of Diwali. To extend her best wishes, Disha took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she can be seen donning a gorgeous rose gold lehenga with a white Calvin Klein bra. As soon as she shared the photo, Disha received a lot of backlash for her look and inspired a series of memes on social media.

On the professional front. Disha made her acting debut with Telugu film Loafer in 2015 and later starred in Bollywood film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Recently, she was seen in hit film Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Currently, Disha is shooting for her much-awaited upcoming film Bharat co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and many more.

