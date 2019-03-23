Disha Patani hot videos: Bollywood beauty who barely misses an opportunity of making us say ohh lala for her hot bikini photos, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another workout video in which she is seen doing backflip like a proessional gymnastic.

Disha Patani hot videos: Bollywood diva Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful and sexy ladies of film industry. The gorgeous lady who began her acting career with Loafer in 2015, came to limelight after her performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was praised by the audience as well as the critics. She then featured in Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga, which too was a hit but things changed when she flaunted her dance moves in rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s movie, Baaghi 2.

Ever since the movie has hit the theatres and garnered love from the audience in immense number, rumours of Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani too went viral. The star couple are often spotted having a gala time in Mumbai. Recently, Tiger’s father and Bollywood’s famous actor, Jackie Shroff commented on their relationship. Indirecting talking about Disha Patani, Jackie was noted saying that they might stay friends for life or get married in coming time. Fans definitely are excited to see their favourite young jodi to get hitched like Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas.

Talking about Disha Patani’s fan base on social media, the gorgeous diva enjoys the love and support of 18.5 million followers on Instagram. Popular for her Bikini photos and workout videos, Disha Patani leaves no chance of making her fans talk about her will powers and of course beauty.

In a white coloured top with maroon shorts, Disha Patai is seen doing cartwheel and we can’t keep calm. This is not the first time that the lady has forced us to hit the gym right away. Take a look at 5 workout videos of Disha Patani that crossed over 1 million views on social media:

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen working with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the upcoming much-awaited movie Bharat helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. She will also feature in Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang that is Mohit Suri’s upcoming directorial.

