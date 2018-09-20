Disha Patani never leaves a chance to amaze her fans with her breathtaking photos and here's the proof. Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to give a treat to her fans with a refreshing bikini photo, wherein she's seen flaunting her amazing curves !

Bollywood’s stunning lady Disha Patani never fails to amaze us with her glamorous and stunning clicks when it comes to posting hot and sexy photos on social media. This time, the gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a morning selfie to surprise her fans. The stunning photo is a deadly combination of hotness and cuteness overlapped. The lead actress of Dhoni: The untold story actor has been creating a buzz with her ultra-glam looks since she has joined social media. This refreshing morning click is proof that she is effortlessly beautiful.

Although the actress is in the initial stage of her career, she has three super hit movies under her belt. Disha Patani is currently busy in prepping herself for the Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat which will also feature Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover.

With an attractive personality, Disha Patani in her latest photos is leaving her fans awestruck. The hottie is an avid social media user who loves to update her fans with her day to day life, Patani has more than 12 million followers who are crazy for her.

In her latest picture Disha Patani is in a reddish pink cherry colored bikini showing off her beautiful curves with her messy hair Going low on makeup, Disha is making this picture look absolutely unfiltered and real.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More