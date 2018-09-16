Disha Patani never leaves a chance to amaze her fans with her breathtaking photos and here's the proof. On Sunday morning of September 16, Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to give a treat to her fans with a refreshing selfie lying on the bed. In this photo, Disha Patani is flaunting her sexy collarbones like a boss.

Bollywood’s stunning lady Disha Patani never fails to grab eyeballs when it comes to posting hot photos on social media. This time, the gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a morning selfie to surprise her fans. The stunning photo is a deadly combination of hotness and cuteness overlapped. The Baaghi 2 actor has been creating a buzz with her ultra-glam looks since she has joined social media. This refreshing morning selfie is proof that she is effortlessly beautiful.

With an attractive personality, Patani in ber latest photos is leaving her fans awestruck. The hottie is an avid social media user who loves to update her fans with her day to day life. Disha Patani is looking absolutely morning ready, giving Sunday morning vibes to all her fans.

Take a look at her hot and sexy photo that she posted on Instagram. Isn’t it a treat for you?

Going low on makeup, Disha is making this picture look absolutely unfiltered and real. The astonishing beauty is grabbing the headline currently for her memetic Nescafe advertisement in which she has recreated Priya Prakash Varrier’s famous wink moment.

Watch the funny side of Disha Patani who is currently gearing up for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Although the actress is in the initial stage of her career, she has three superhit movies under her belt. Disha Patani is currently busy in prepping herself for the Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial Bharat which will also feature Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover.

