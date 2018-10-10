Bollywood actor Disha Patani uploaded a very classy photo on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, October 10, in which she was seen wearing a very elegant black blazer, paired with a red bodycon top and red-blue-black trousers.

Disha is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's multi-starrer film Bharat

Bollywood actor Disha Patani uploaded a very classy photo on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, October 10, in which she was seen wearing a very elegant black blazer, paired with a red bodycon top and red-blue-black trousers. Disha looked quite spectacular in the attire and the hat added more unique to the outfit. Her footwear was a good reminisce of Charlie Chaplin’s period.

The gorgeous lady started her career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015), opposite Varun Tej. Then she was seen in Hindi ports drama titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, which came in 2016. Disha is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s multi-starrer film Bharat, in which she is expected to play the role of a trapeze artist.

