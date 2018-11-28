Bollywood actor Disha Patani shared a video on Instagram on November 28, 2018 where she can be seen performing flyzone with her all might and strength. The video has taken the Internet by storm.

Disha Patani is known for her fit and curvaceous body, all thanks to her celebrity action trainer and Martial arts expert Rakesh Yadav. The actor who is quite frequent in sharing the glimpses of her martial art training routine has once again taken the Internet by storm on November 28, 2018. She has shared a video where she can be seen performing flyzone fitness routine in slow motion. In the caption, she mentioned that she was playing around while performing flyzone. Soon after her post, the comments section was bombarded with compliments.

Till now the post has received 678,583 views as fans just simply can’t get enough of this video. Disha looks cute in her red knee-length shorts and white printed shirt.

This is not the first time that Disha has shared a video from her gym classes. She is quite active on social media has multiple times shared her videos on Instagram. Check out the other videos to get awestruck with the beauty’s every stunning video.

Recently the actor shot for a Grazia India photoshoot and left every fan impressed with her flawless attitude.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen opooite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2. The actor made her debut with Ms Dhoni starrer Sushant Singh Rajput.

