Disha Patani photo: The gorgeous Baaghi 2 actor, Disha Patani once again set the Internet on fire with her neon pink coloured bikini photo. The stunning diva who stole millions of hearts with her Calvin Klein photo shoot, looks uber-hot in her the latest photo that went viral on social media.

Disha Patani Instagram photo: The gorgeous Calvin Klein fame Bollywood diva, who made us all go gaga with her acknowledging performance in her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2, barely skips a chance of posting her sizzling photo shoots pictures and sultry dance videos on the Internet. With over 18 million followers on the photo-sharing app, she is one of the most searched and loved stars of the glamorous industry. The Kung Fu Yoga actor, who is famously known for her workout videos and bikini pictures, recently stole millions of hearts by posting her spinning tornado workout video which garnered over 2,536,063 views with jam-packed comment section praising her dedication within hours of its upload.

Well, treat didn’t end there! One of Disha’s fan took to her official Instagram handle to share her another uber-hot picture which is now doing round the corner and guess what! Disha Patani fans can’t keep calm as the post is too hot to handle. In a neon pink coloured bikini with a black border, Patani’s flat tummy took all the limelight and you can’t really disagree that. If you missed this hot bikini picture of Disha Patani that set the Internet on fire, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Patani is all set to make us all go gaga with her acting skills in the upcoming Hindi drama film, Bharat. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni and Varun Dhawan starrer Bharat is likely to hit the theatres on June 5, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More