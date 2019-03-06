Disha Patani Instagram photos: The gorgeous Baaghi 2 actress who won millions of hearts with her amazing performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another beautiful picture from a photoshoot. The lady in the picture is seen wearing a red coloured dress coordinated with golden earrings.

Disha Patani Instagram photos: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani is one of the most popular Instagram divas who barely misses an opportunity surprising her fanbase with stunning pictures and motivation workout videos. The gorgeous diva who made her acting debut in the Bollywood industry with Loafer in 2015, is often spotted having a gala time with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff with whom she worked in Baaghi 2. In fact, she was recently snapped having fun at Tiger Shroff’s birthday on March 2.

Talking about her latest Instagram post, Disha Patani is seen raising the style quotient in a red coloured see-through dress coordinated with golden earrings and cherry coloured lip shade. Well, her curly locks and on the point make-up is making her entire look more elegant and beautiful. Posing for a perfect photo for L’Officiel India, Disha Patani’s picture garnered over 108,365 likes within hours of its upload. If you missed watching the latest Instagram post of Disha Patani, take a sneak peek to it here:

Disha Patani will be seen sharing the screens with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Varun Dhawan in the upcoming much-awaited movie of 2019 titled Bharat. The gorgeous diva will be seen essaying the role of Radha in the movie that is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

