Bollywood actor Disha Patani's Grazia photoshoot has taken the Internet by storm. After sharing photographs from her Grazia Indian photoshoot, Disha has shared two more photographs where she has again her fashion game. Donning a sportswear she has once again turned heads on the Internet. In these photos, she has stunned all her fasn as she posed for the cameras in attitude.

Disha Patani Instagram photos: Baaghi 2 actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in the latest Grazia India photoshoot, see pics

Bollywood actor Disha Patani has shared two photographs from her recent magazine, Grazia photoshoot on Instagram. In both the photographs, she can be seen flaunting her well-toned curvaceous body. In one of the photos, she has donned a sporty avatar. Wearing a sportswear, she looks gorgeous as ever. Her multi-coloured closed heels added a glam in her overall appearance. Apparently, the photoshoot was shot in a football ground. Till now, this photograph received 527,964 likes.

This is not the only photograph that she has shared on her social media handle. In black and white photograph, Disha Patani looks stunning as she walked in attitude. She matched her printed top with white pants. In large size earrings with a dewy makeup, she pulled off her attire with utmost attitude. Soon after her post, she received 4,40,904 likes.

Disha Patani’s Grazia India photoshoot has taken the Internet by storm. Fans have also praised the other photographs as well. Check out her other photographs.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Baaghi 2 alongside her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Along with Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover will also be featured in the movie. The movie is slated to release in 2019 on the occasion of Eid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More