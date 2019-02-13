Disha Patani is one such actor who masters the talent of spreading her hotness on-screens. Recently, the actors' photo in casual attire became viral on Instagram. In the photo, she is looking stunning dressed in a yellow-white one-piece. The actor has opted for a simple hairstyle and is dazzling well in the picture.

From going for holidays to dazzling in various trendy attires, the actor Disha Patani nails it all in one go. Her charming looks and expressions are just enough to set the temperatures high on the Internet. Following the same game, one of the fan pages of Disha uploaded a ravishing photo of the diva wherein she is looking uber-hot. The actor is dolled up in a yellow and white tube style dress which is looking gorgeous on her. With long tresses and a flick on her forehead, the actor kills the Internet with her looks. The Internet sensation has about 17.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves that even the fans of the diva can’t resist showering their love on the diva.

Talking about future projects, the actor will next be hitting the silver screens with the movie Bharat. As per reports, the actor will play the role of trapeze in the name of Radha in the movie with the co-stars Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Katrina Kaif, and Sunil Grover. The reports also say and confirmed that Disha Patani and Shraddha Kapoor will be appearing in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3. It was said that Sara Ali Khan was chosen, however, she quitted for the role. Disha Patani is counted as one of the most hardworking actor who leaves no chance of excelling well on-screens and sets the Internet on fire with hot and sexy photos.

