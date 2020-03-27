Disha Patani is one of the most iconic faces of the Bollywood industry. She is also a youth influencer. A few months ago she has started her own Youtube Channel and she has made random videos for her channel. In no time she subscribes touched the pinnacle and her fans loved her videos. Because of the new projects and continuous shootings she did not get time to put new videos on a frequent node.

The actress did not make a specific content but she glams the channel with her amazing looks. She is known for perfect curves, girls admired her a lot and wanted to follow all her routines. Then how they can just ignore her latest makeup tutorial. Bharat actress after long posted her make up the sequence. At the beginning of the video, she said that she is going to give some makeup tips in the video where she is going to tell some light make up tips. She revealed that until a year ago she was not a makeup pro and she even did not like makeup at all.

But these days she applies a lot of makeup and liking a new Disha. It can be said that she has totally changed her look. Disha Patani’s look and her new makeup trick is a new influencing video for her followers. After the countrywide locked down the television and Bollywood shooting has also been kept on hold. This is the reason why everyone is so active on social media. This is Disha Patani’s style to remain social while maintaining social distancing. Watch her latest video here. Stay home! Stay safe!

