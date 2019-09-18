Actor Disha Patani is out with her next YouTube video, that is a dance video and you just can't miss out on, watch video.

Disha Patani, the actor who launched the channel a few days back and is giving a look at her personal life has today came up with the latest dance video and asked her fans on Instagram to guess which video is she going to upload and raised the poll over there.

Disha the gorgeous actress showed her hippy dance moves on J-Balvin’s song X and was flaunting her quirky moves in her dance video, she was wearing a grey crop hoodie with white slit track pants and was looking beautiful in it. The YouTube dance video was 1 minute long and she created magic with it. Disha announced in the evening that she was going to be out with her next video today and gave two options to her fans about what her video is going to be and the fans chose the dance one and she replied to it by saying that yes you all are correct and uploaded her video with her flex moves. Disha did the dance video with her co-dancer Utkarsh.

Many celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt have started their Youtube channel, Kartik Aaryan is also standing in the line and said he is also going to share his personal life over there.

Disha is the most searched actress on social media and now with her YouTube channel, she is going to stay in the trending list. Disha has 24.9 million followers on Instagram and in just 4 days she has 1500 followers on YouTube too.

Disha has been in several films like MS Dhoni, Baaghi 2 and is the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein and PepsiCo India. She last did an item number with Salman Khan Film and her song Slow Motion Me became a big hit, where she played a circus performer.

