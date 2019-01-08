Disha Patani, who has not only become an Internet sensation but is also called the national crush of India. Her charm, her stunning looks and perfectly toned body can make anyone go crazy about her. After wooing fans with her sexy and beautiful photos, Disha Patani has now left all her fans stunned with her latest Instagram video!

Disha Patani, who has not only become an Internet sensation but is also called the national crush of India. Her charm, her stunning looks and perfectly toned body can make anyone go crazy about her. After wooing fans with her sexy and beautiful photos, Disha Patani has now left all her fans stunned with her latest Instagram video! In the video, we see Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani practising Kung-Fu. Her sharp and high kicks will give anyone a run for their money!

Dressed in a black top and shorts, Disha Patani looks fierce in this viral video in which she is seen practising Kung-Fu. Disha Patani is one of the most stunning Bollywood actresses who made the world go mad after her when she made her debut in the Indian film industry with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Later, Disha Patani featured in action-drama Baaghi 2 along with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

The film was one of the highest openers of 2018 and Disha will now be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role and is slated to hit the big screen this year near Eid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More