Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Bharat, is back to charm the audience with her uber-hot dance moves. Sharing a dance video on her official Instagram account on August 8, Disha proved that she is a pro at it all. With her sensuous dance moves, well-toned body and sizzling smile, Disha Patani has shined through as one of the hottest and most desirable actors of Bollywood industry.

From ruling the silver screen with films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 to being a major fashion and fitness inspiration, Bollywood actor Disha Patani knows how to hook her audience’s attention to her.

Be it style statement in a red-hot gown, raising the temperature with her curvaceous body in hot bikinis to flaunting her dance moves, Disha rules over the hearts of millions and boasts of more than 12 million followers on her official Instagram account.

Making the fans fall for her even more, Disha Patani on Friday shared her latest dance video in which she is seen shaking a leg with her choreographer on a Chris Brown song. Dressed in a black crop top paired with matching pants, Disha looks dapper as she flaunts her uber-cool dance moves, making the fans go gaga over her.

Soon after the video was posted, fans showered compliments on the diva and quipped whether there is anything this woman cannot do. Be it acting, dance or fitness regimens, Disha Patani aces it all like a pro!

Workwise, Disha Patani was last seen in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Currently, she is shooting for her upcoming film Bharat. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in prominent roles and will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid in 2019.

