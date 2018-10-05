Known for ruling hearts with her stunning looks, Bollywood actor Disha Patani looks alluring in her latest photoshoot. On Friday, October 5th, Disha shared a photo from her latest photoshoot. Donning a white satin suit paired with a lacey camisole, Disha is making hearts skip a beat with her glamorous avatar. As soon as Disha shared the photo, it took over social media in no time and started garnering compliments from everyone.

She’s bold, she’s beautiful, she is none other than Disha Patani. Known for winning hearts of the audience with her on-screen charm to raising temperatures with her sensuously sexy photoshoots, Disha Patani leaves no stone unturned to prove that she is one of the most promising actors of Bollywood industry. As she basks over the glorious success of Baaghi 2, Disha is turning heads with her latest photoshoot.

Making hearts skip a beat, the gorgeous diva took to her official Instagram account on Friday, i.e October 5th, to share her latest photo in which she looks absolutely ravishing. Dressed in a pearl-white satin power-suit paired with a lacey camisole and white heels, Disha looks ultra-gorgeous as she carries off the look effortlessly with a beaded neck-piece and a nude sling bag. Taking the hotness metre a notch above, Disha kept her makeup minimal and went for a more natural yet sultry look.

As soon as Disha shared the photo, it took over social media in no time making hearts skip a beat. With almost 562, 402 likes, the comment section under the photo is flooded with compliments appreciating her beauty. Before this, Disha also shared two photos from the same photoshoot. In the first photo, Disha looks like an absolute stunner in a satin off-shoulder red dress. The deep neck cut of her dress is further accentuating her collar bones and glowing skin.

In a follow-up photo, Disha is dropping bombs of glamour in a sexy golden dress in which she is flaunting her sexy long legs. Looking at the photo, one can say that Disha is giving her competitors a tough run for their money.

See Disha Patani’s uber-hot photos that can make anyone weak in the knees:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More