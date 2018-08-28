From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Baaghi 2 and now Bharat, Bollywood actor Disha Patani has come a long way in Bollywood. Apart from charming the audience with her spectacular on-screen performance, the diva is shined through as a style and fitness inspiration for many young girls. Be it showing off her sexy dance moves to introducing her fans to different workout techniques, Disha definitely knows how to hook the audience and mesmerise them time and again.
After stealing the show at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, Disha took to her Instagram account to share a fun video in which she can be seen jumping and flipping around on a trampoline. Sharing the video with her followers, Disha revealed that she is trying to get back into business with strengthening exercise like Back Salto. Along with the fans, Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, who is also a fitness enthusiast, liked the video.
Check out Disha Patani charming her fans with her gorgeous looks: