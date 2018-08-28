Bollywood actor Disha Patani is on a hit run ever since the blockbuster release of her last film Baaghi 2. As the actor shoots for her upcoming film Bharat, she shared a workout video on her Instagram account on Tuesday in which she can be seen jumping and flipping around on a trampoline.

From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Baaghi 2 and now Bharat, Bollywood actor Disha Patani has come a long way in Bollywood. Apart from charming the audience with her spectacular on-screen performance, the diva is shined through as a style and fitness inspiration for many young girls. Be it showing off her sexy dance moves to introducing her fans to different workout techniques, Disha definitely knows how to hook the audience and mesmerise them time and again.

After stealing the show at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week, Disha took to her Instagram account to share a fun video in which she can be seen jumping and flipping around on a trampoline. Sharing the video with her followers, Disha revealed that she is trying to get back into business with strengthening exercise like Back Salto. Along with the fans, Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff, who is also a fitness enthusiast, liked the video.

Check out Disha Patani charming her fans with her gorgeous looks:

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 25, 2018 at 5:18am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 31, 2018 at 11:34pm PDT

☘️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 18, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More