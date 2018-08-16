Disha Patani latest sexy photoshoot: Despite a busy schedule, Bollywood diva Disha Patani never fails to charm the audience with her latest breathtaking photos on Instagram. On Thursday, the Bharat actor turned heads as she looked ever-so-gorgeous in a sexy floral dress.

From charming the audience on-screen with her power-packed performances in films like MS Dhoni and Baaghi 2 to being a fashionista off-screen, Disha Patani has emerged as a youth icon and one of the leading actors of the Bollywood industry. As the diva gears up for her next film Bharat, in which she will be seen along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Sunil Grover, she has dropped another jaw-dropping photo.

Dressed in a pink and white off-shoulder dress, Disha looks ever-so-charming as she styles the hot dress with a pink lipstick. As she smiles bright looking away from the camera, the diva looks every bit of gorgeous in the photo. Along with her fans who showered praises on the photo, Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff also liked the photo.

Also Read: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas wishes Independence Day in style!

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

A few days ago, Disha had made headlines as she flaunted a gorgeous red lehenga in one of the photos. She styled the designer outfit with statement necklace and earrings, keeping her hair a hot beautiful mess.

Also Read: Ileana D’Cruz is killing the internet in her pink bikini at poolside, watch picture

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 11, 2018 at 11:56pm PDT

If the latest reports are to be believed, Disha, who will be essaying the role of a trapeze artist in Bharat, will be reportedly seen in a Helen inspired look in one of the eras. Speaking about the same, Bharat’s director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Salman and Disha’s circus sequence will be the introductory part of the film.

Revealing further details about the same, he revealed that the idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus inspired by Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. In the sequence, Salman will be seen playing a daredevil stunt motorist while Disha will be a trapeze artist. The duo will go through a metamorphosis through the course of the film. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid in 2019.

Also Read: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Anjana Singh’s sexy dance video has taken over the Internet

Check out Disha Patani’s other mesmerising photos:

☘️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 18, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

🤠🏝 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 28, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

🐳🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 27, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 24, 2018 at 9:00am PDT

🌸 @cosmoindia A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 18, 2018 at 10:55pm PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More