Known to charm the audience with her stellar looks, Disha Patani has shared a sizzling photo on her Instagram account in which she looks uber-hot. After the diva shared her red hot avatar, the photo took the social media with a storm and fans could not stop showering compliments on her beauty.

Looks can kill and who knows it better than Disha Patani. Be it sizzling the silver screen in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2 to soaring the temperatures off-screen, Disha rules over the hearts of millions with her sexy persona and charming smile. With more than 12 million followers on Instagram, the diva is no less than a social media sensation and makes hearts skip a beat whenever she posts a new photo.

Taking the social media with a storm, Disha shared a sizzling photo on Sunday night- September 2, in which she looks absolutely stunning. Dressed in an uber-hot red collared gown styled with a tiny black belt around her waist, Disha took the oomph factor to another level with soft curls and bold red lipstick. In the photo, the Baaghi 2 actor can be seen striking a sexy pose in front of a mirror.

Check out Disha Patani’s red hot avatar here:

💋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 2, 2018 at 5:11am PDT

Be it flaunting her bikini body to sharing her red carpet looks, Disha surely knows how to keep the glamour quotient up high.

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

🤠🏝 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 28, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

Earlier, Disha Patani made headlines as speculations were rife that she walked out of a YRF film after Hrithik Roshan tried to get overfriendly with her. Refuting the same, she took to her Twitter handle and stated in an open statement that it is all untrue and in the minimum interaction she has had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. She further added that there is no truth in her walking out of any project with him.

