Disha Patani Instagram photos: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress Disha Patani once again stunned her fandoms on social media on Sunday, December 30, when the cutie posted a photograph on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a beautiful sky blue-coloured dress. The picturesque background of the photo added more uniqueness and beauty to the photograph. The photo was so good that so far it has garnered 1.1 million likes and more than 6,000 comments.

Earlier the diva gained limelight on social media for posting a photo in the middle of a deep ocean and it almost looked like the diva was flowing with the beautiful tides. In the photo, the hottie looked way too sassy and classy.

The hottie marked her debut with a film titled Loafer and later was seen in several films, which did pretty good at the box office, such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2.

Coming back to her posts on Instagram, in the below photo the young Disha is seen wearing a black top with which she paired blue denim jeans. Her smile was way too cute in this photo!

