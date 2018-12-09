Disha Patani Instagram photos: Bollywood actress Disha Patani lately uploaded a very classy photo on her Instagram page, in which she was seen in a heavy golden-coloured gown. The outfit looked perfect for a cocktail party, in case you do not know what to wear during this wedding season at cocktail parties, do see the post!

Disha Patani Instagram photos: Cutest diva of Bollywood, Disha Patani, who gained massive success after her film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). is lately garnering a lot of attention on social media. Recently, the diva uploaded a photo in which she was seen in a heavy golden-coloured gown. Her simple yet elegant personality was quite visible from the choice of her attire, which was classy, sassy and yet appealing.

The outfit clearly proves it is not important to show the skin to be hot. The outfit looked super comfy on Disha, and this was visible due to that smile on her face. Her stylist choose subtle makeup for this look, with heavy smokey eyes and light lip shade. The gown was surely heavy and clearly was not easy to handle, but Disha gave proper justice to the outfit and carried it amply well.

The beauty lately also walked the ramp for prominent fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, who showcased his new collection at the Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour which was held in Gurugram.

The gorgeous was dressed in a black and beige lehenga which had a beautiful floral print work on it. The outfit was indeed heavy, but Disha carried it well with the most beautiful smile on her face.

