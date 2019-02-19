Disha Patani green dress photo: Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy green dress and the photo has take over the Internet! Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat.

Disha Patani green dress photo: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani’s sultry Instagram photos are surely setting the Internet on fire! May it be her tempting bikini photos or her stunning photos in an ethnic avatar, Disha Patani never fails to impress fans with her flawless beauty and attractive photos and the latest photo of the Baagh 2 actor has taken the Internet by storm! In the picture, Disha Patani looks alluring in a sexy green dress with white sneakers. Disha Patani’s smile in the picture is simply priceless and the picture is being loved by millions of her fans on social media.

Besides being one of the sexiest and the most popular actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani is also an Internet sensation with a crazy fan base on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Disha Patani is allegedly dating her Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff and they are often spotted on dinner and lunch dates! Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi.

Disha Patani made her debut in the Indian film industry with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which emerged as one of the biggest hits. She then featured in films like Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome to New York, Baaghi 2, among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More