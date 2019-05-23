Bollywood bombshell Disha Patani and Telugu star Pooja Hegde's sexy photos have set social media on fire. While Disha Patani looks stunning in a sexy orange floral print dress, Pooka Hegde slays in blue!

Bollywood beauty Disha Patani and Telugu star Pooja Hegde have set the Internet on fire with their latest sexy avatars in which they were snapped by the paparazzi. Disha Patani, who is known for setting the Internet on fire with her sexy Calvin Klein bikini photos which she keeps posting on her Instagram account, has once again managed to set social media on fire!

The Bharat actress was spotted in a sultry orange floral print gown and her shimmery red eye shadow is making her look hotter. Disha Patani’s cute smile in the photo is to die for and the photo has taken social media by storm. Her sexy pose and deep-neck gown will blow your mind! Model-turned-actor Pooja Hegde, who is popularly known for starring in Tamil and Telugu films was spotted in a sexy and classy blue jumpsuit with white polka dots.

Her body and figure are to die for and the killer smile will make millions of fans skip a heartbeat. Pooja Hegde, who has starred in Telugu movies like Duvvada Jagannadham, Rangasthalam, Saakshyam, among others made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro.

She will be next seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4. The shooting of the film is going on. Both Disha Patani and Pooja Hegde have a massive fan following on social media and have millions of Instagram followers.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Disha Patani keeps sharing her sexy and hot bikini photos as well as videos which set the Internet on fire!

