Bollywood stunners Malaika Arora and Disha Patani's sexy gym photos have been breaking the Internet! Both the Bollywood divas are flaunting their sexy body in the photos and are looking too hot to handle!

Bollywood beauties Malaika Arora and Disha Patani’s viral photos which surfaced on social media on Wednesday have taken social media by storm! In the photos, we see Malaika Arora in a sexy gym avatar and is seen flaunting her sexy back as she gets out of her car. Her sexy toned body is to die for and the photo has taken social media by storm! She has been grabbing all headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and if media reports are to be believed, they will soon be getting hitched. Bharat actress Disha Patani, on the other hand looks sexy pink crop top.

Malaika Arora, who is a television host, anchor, reality TV show judge and actress has won millions of hearts with her stunning dance moves in songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Sone Ke Jaisi Hai Meri Jawaani, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, Fashion Khatam Mujh Par, Hello Hello, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, among several others is also a fitness freak and her gym photos and videos take social media by storm!

She has also judged popular reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan , India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, among several others.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, who made her debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, has worked in films like Loafer, Kung Fu Yoga, Welcome to New York, among several others and will be next seen in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which is slated to hit the silver screen on June 5. She will also be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang.

