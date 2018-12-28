Bollywood glam star Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the sexiest and fittest actors of the industry. With her super-hot curvaceous body, the diva raises temperature every now and then. Disha Patani has a stunning Instagram timeline flooded with sultry photos. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on treating her fans with new glam looks of her.

Bollywood glam star Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the sexiest and fittest actors of the industry. With her super-hot curvaceous body, the diva raises temperature every now and then. Disha Patani has a stunning Instagram timeline flooded with sultry photos. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on treating her fans with new glam looks of her.

Disha Patani is often called the National crush of our country and why wouldn’t she? The sizzling looks of her are enough to leave anyone breathless. Be it the bikini looks or the desi attire, Disha seems to slay it all like a pro. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo in a white bikini looking hot as ever. Take a look at the fashionista slaying it with her white bikini, inside the waters!

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani is known to set the internet on fire with her sensuous looks. Yet again, her bikini photos are making rounds on the Internet. Well, this is not the first time that she has hogged headline for it. There are many astonishing stills from her profile that have created a buzz on the social media. Take a look!

