Bollywood hottie Disha Patani is one of the most sensational actors of the industry who always tops headlines for her hot looks. The Baaghi actor has a sultry fashion sense and gives major glam goals with every photo update of her. This time too, Disha Patani's valentine look is all over the internet and fans are drooling over it. Take a look!

Bollywood hottie Disha Patani is one of the most loved and adored celebrities who keeps on hailing headlines for her sexy avatars. The diva who was even titled as the National crush of India when she did her first movie MS Dhoni has once again swept fans off her feet with her gorgeous looks. Disha Patani enjoys a massive fan following of more than 17.7 million people on Instagram and is continuing to win hearts.

This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a sexy animal print dress. Well, the actor is quite famous for her satorical fashion choices and yet again she has proved why! Disha Patani picked a beautiful animal print dress for her Valentine date night and left fans spellbound. Already smitten by her beauty and envious figure, fans can’t stop talking about it! Take a look yourself!

The actor who shot to fame with her movie Baaghi opposite rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff will soon be seen featuring in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. When it comes to fashion, Disha Patani masters the game! There have been several times the diva has left everyone awestruck with her hot attires. Here are a few photos of the glam doll that proves it all!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More