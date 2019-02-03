Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Saturday attended an NBA game between Lakers and LA Clippers. The actor took to her official Instagram account on Sunday morning to share her latest photo from the game. In the photo shared by Disha Patani, the diva can be seen looking stunning in a white crop top, baggy denim and a mint green cropped jacket. After Baaghi 2, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Bharat.

One of the most promising talents of Bollywood-Disha Patani has emerged as the national crush of India. With her bold photoshoots, on-screen charm and a sizzling persona, Disha has time and again proved that she is here and she is here to rule the silver screen. As she gears up for her upcoming film Bharat, the actor has taken a mini break from her busy schedule to watch an NBA game between the Lakers and LA Clippers.

On Sunday morning, Disha took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the same match and needless to say she looks absolutely gorgeous. Donning a casual attire, Disha can be seen wearing a white crop top, baggy denim with a lime green cropped jacket. Letting her hair loose, the actor has gone for a no-makeup look and is melting hearts with her beautiful smile.

Shared just 3 hours ago, the latest photo of Disha Patani has garnered 446,558 likes and the count is increasing every passing second. With this, the comment section under the photo has been showered with praises and compliments reflecting her massive popularity and craze among the fans.

Disha Patani’s last release Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was a blockbuster hit. Her next Bharat is touted as one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and is slated to hit the screens on Eid. Bharat stars actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More