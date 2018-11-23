Disha Patani videos: Bollywood diva Disha Patani is back to rule hearts with her latest Instagram post. In the video posted by Disha on November 23, thousands of fans can seen gathered in a shopping mall to get her glimpse. With this, her fans can also be seen chanting her name as she walks amid the crowd. Have a look at Disha's latest Instagram video here-

Disha Patani videos: Be it swaying the audience with her on-screen charm or taking social media by storm with her sensuous and sultry photos, Disha Patani is one of the new-age actors who have carved a space for herself in the Bollywood Industry. As she continues to win a million hearts, the diva got a testament of her immense popularity and massive fan base during her recent trip to Delhi for the opening of a luxury lingerie store.

Overwhelmed by the love and affection showered by her fans, Disha took to her official Instagram account on November 22 to share a video. In the video, thousands of fans can be seen gathered in a shopping mall to get a glimpse of her. As she walks through the crowd to pave her way to the store, the crowd can be seen chanting her name. Sharing the video on her social media platform, Disha thanked everyone for their love and support.

Shared just an hour ago, the video has already garnered more than 400K views. With this, social media users have flooded the comment section with their praises and well wishes. Before this, Disha took social media by storm and created a stir with a seductive and steamy photoshoot with the same brand.

Have a look at some of the photos from the same photoshoot:

Workwise, Disha Patani is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Sunil Grover along with Disha Patani, Bharat is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film will hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Eid 2019.

