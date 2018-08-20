Disha Patani latest sexy photoshoot: Bollywood diva Disha Patani is soaring the temperatures in her latest Instagram post. Dressed in a sexy black monokini, the diva is making hearts skip a beat as the photo takes the social media with a storm.

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the hottest and most desirable women in the Indian film industry. Be it charming the audience with her power-packed performances on-screen to making their heart skip a beat with her oh-so-hot and sexy photoshoots, the diva rules over the hearts of millions. Known to soar the temperatures with her effortless style and hot body, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share another jaw-dropping photo that has taken the social media with a storm.

Dressed in a sexy fishnet monokini with hair left open and styled with a pair of sunglasses, Disha carried off the with absolute ease and effortlessness as she striked a hot pose on a beach. Along with millions of fans, Disha’s rumoured boyfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff also liked the photo along with Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon.

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

Making her into Indian Film Industry with Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej, Disha made her debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and action flick Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Released earlier this year, Baaghi 2 broke several records and made a glorious entry into the Rs 100 crore club.

Post the success of Baaghi 2, Disha will be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat. Along with Salman Khan and Disha Patani, Bharat stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Tabu. In the film, Disha Patani will be essaying the role of a Trapeze artist. Giving insights into Disha’s role, Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that Salman and Disha’s circus sequence will mark the introductory part of the film and the idea is to create an Indo-Russian circus inspired by Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker. The film will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid in 2019.

Here are other photos of Disha Patani that took the Internet with a storm:

☘️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 18, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:32pm PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 8, 2018 at 7:43pm PDT

🤠🏝 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 28, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

🐳🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 27, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

Missing the 🌊 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 11, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

Heaven☀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

