Bollywood actor Disha Patani has revealed that she once lost her memory for 6 months due to a head injury. She said that she lost 6 months of her life because she could not remember anything.

With back to back hits Baaghi 2 and Bharat coupled with her massive fanbase on social media, Disha Patani has emerged as not just the national crush of India but is also one of the rising stars of Bollywood. Along with her ravishing looks and praise-worthy dance moves, she is also one of the fittest female actors in the Indian Film Industry and misses no opportunity to give her fans a sneak peek of her workout routines on social media.

Disha’s love for fitness and gynastics extends beyond the gym as she prefers to perform her own stunts without the help of any body double. But, this once proved fatal for the actress after she sustained an injury on her head and suffered a memory loss for 6 months. Speaking about the same, she recently told a news portal that she lost six months of her life because she could not remember a thing.

Taking her injuries and setbacks on a positive note, Disha feels that it is important to be consistent and brave to reach somewhere. Sharing insight on her workout routine, Disha said that she alternates between practicising gymnastics and MMA in a week. While she finds MMA relatively easier, gymnastics requires one to be consistent and brave. It took her a while to reach where she is at the moment and one has to do it every single day. She jokingly added that one reaches somewhere only when they break their bones and knees.

After the blockbuster success of Bharat, Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming film Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Slated for a release on Valentine’s Day 2020, the film will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan and Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film Aaj Kal.

