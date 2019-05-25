Bollywood actor Disha Patani recently revealed in an interview about her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. She revealed that she has been trying for so long to impress the actor. She also revealed that he likes everybody's pictures on social media and it is just like that. Take a look at her response–

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are one of the most talked about duo in the industry. For a long time, many speculations of the duo dating each other are rife however, the two have never accepted this officially and just calls it good friendship. In a small interview, Tiger Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff also revealed that the duo might tie knots in future, however, no official confirmation is made. After so many speculations and rumours, now it seems that the two are pro in handling such questions about their alleged relationship.

Recently, Disha Patani answered a question from her fan so as to why the actor doesn’t speak openly about her relationship with Tiger Shroff. The beauty queen replied to this saying that for so many years, she has been trying to impress him. She also added upon saying that she has done Bharat and has also performed several stunts in order to impress Tiger but still no luck.

She further revealed that though both of them together go for lunches and also share a good bond, that doesn’t mean that he’s impressed. She said that Tiger Shroff is shy and she is shy too so no one is breaking the ice.

Disha Patani is among the most stunning and fittest actors of the industry. Starting from setting the big screens on fire with her phenomenal acting skills and hot looks to shining her brands on her social media account, the actor master the talent of topping the charts in every game. Moreover, her Calvin Klein photoshoot is something everyone dies for! The actor has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them by giving major fashion goals.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for her upcoming film Bharat with Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in lead roles. In the film, Disha will play the role of a trapeze artist and will also shake a leg with Salman Khan in a song in Bharat. The film is one of the highly-anticipated films which will hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. The film is an official remake of South Korean film Ode To My Father of 2014 and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

