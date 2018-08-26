Bollywood diva Disha Patani is raising the temperatures with her latest Instagram post. Dressed in a sexy sparkling black dress, the diva is making hearts skip a beat as the photo takes the social media with a storm. Recently, the actor raised the temperature with a striking picture in which she donned sexy fishnet monokini.

She is hot and she knows it. Yes, we are talking about Bollywood diva Disha Patani who has been taking the Internet by storm with her hot photos. Every time the actor shares her photo through her Instagram handle, it takes the social media by storm. On Saturday, the actor shared a series of photos via her Instagram account that has been doing the rounds on the social media. Donning a sparkling black dress, the actor was looking too hot to handle.

Besides this, the perfect hair and her dark eye make up is adding the oomph factor to the photo. Till now, the photo has garnered over 836, 016 likes and the comment section of the picture is pouring in with the compliments for the actor. Earlier too, the actor has made headlines over her hot and sexy photoshoot pictures. Recently, the actor raised the temperature with a striking picture in which she donned sexy fishnet monokini.

Here take a look at the picture:

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:43am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 25, 2018 at 5:18am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:58am PDT

🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 15, 2018 at 8:35pm PDT

☘️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 18, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

