Disha Patani photos: MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress Disha Patani is an Internet sensation and the diva was recently spotted in her gym avatar in sexy orange shorts and the photo has taken social media by storm!

Disha Patani photos: One of the sexiest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani is not only known for her amazing figure and charming personality but also her killer looks and amazing acting skills. Besides being an amazing actor, Disha Patani is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan base on social media sites such as photo-sharing app Instagram, Facebook and social media site Twitter. The various fan pages on the MS Dhoni star keep sharing her sexy, sultry and hot photos and the paparazzi follow her everywhere she goes as she is a big-time social media star and is also called the Instagram queen thanks to her millions of followers on the photo-sharing app.

In the latest photo shared by Disha Patani’s fan clubs on Instagram, the diva looks stunning in her gym avatar. Spotted outside her gym, Disha Patani looks stunning in a black hoodie and orange shorts as she walks towards her gym. Disha Patani is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses who shot to fame with her debut film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story post which she featured in films like Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat which stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. The film is expected to hit the silver screen on Eid 2019.

