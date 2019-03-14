Disha Patani Photo: Disha Patani is looking too cute in her latest Instagram photo, which will surely make ur day. The actor is shinning in the selfie, accompanied by her two friends, Suri and Dubbu. The diva is donning a black casual top. Disha will soon be coming up with her much-anticipated movie Bharat, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 2019.

Disha Patani Photo: Disha Patani the bombshell of Bollywood, shared yet another selfie in her Instagram profile. The actor looks picture perfect in a group selfie, donning a black casual top sans makeup, let u fall in love with her over and over again. The post managed to garner 677k likes, nitizens are expressing their love for their National crush.

The young actor set the Internet on fire in the black hot attire. Talking about the photo, Disha is been accompanied by two more friends, Suri and Dubbu. The cute smile of the Baaghi actor stole every heart and her charm is aww-adorable.

Disha Patani is all set to come up with her much-anticipated movie, which is to be released this year titled as Bharat, hailing from a small town Bareilly, the actor managed to work hard and took a long way in a short span of time. After M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2′ success in the box-office the actor will soon be seen in Bharat screening with Salman Khan.

Disha is inspiring her fans with her eye-catching dance moves and intense acrobatics. The actor flaunts her curves in the Calvin Klien Lingerie Photoshoot and makes her fans go gaga over it. The young diva spotted walking hand-in-hand with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, poses photos to the shutterbug’s looks enchanting together.

Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid al-Fitr on June 5, 2019. Fans are waiting eagerly to watch the movie.

