Disha Patani photo: Bollywood actress Disha Patani's latest airport look has taken social media by storm! Disha Patani, who has also worked in Telugu films, is one of the sexiest actresses who has a massive fan base on social media. She keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on her official Instagram account.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who will be soon seen playing a key role in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, has been setting the Internet on fire with her jaw-dropping and sexy photos which go viral in no time. The Bollywood beauty queen was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Friday as the paparazzi follow her everywhere and her airport look has driven fans crazy! In the photo, we see Disha Patani dressed in a casual white tee with grey track pants and a pink jacket with white sneakers.

Even though Disha Patani has kept a casual look, the MS Dhoni fame is looking way too stunning and like it is said, that Disha Patani can rock any outfit that she wears—Ethnic, western or casual. She is said to be dating Bollywood hottie Tiger Shroff. The two are often spotted together and are seen on several lunch and dinner dates. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani also attend several big Bollywood events and parties together. Disha Patani is one of the most promising new faces in Bollywood.

She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role and Disha Patani played the role of his love interest. The amazing performance delivered by Disha Patani in the film was highly appreciated by the audience as well as critics and Disha made a grand entry into Bollywood.

After featuring in films like Kung Fu Yoga and Welcome to New York, Disha bagged the lead role opposite her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff in action-romance Baaghi 2 which was another blockbuster and emerged as one of the biggest hits of that year. Disha Patani will be now seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat which is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

The film is the adaptation of Ode to My Father which is a South Korean film and was released in 2014. Apart from Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Bharat also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More