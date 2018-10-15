Disha Patani photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani, who is known to take social media by storm with her sizzling looks, walked the Bombay Fashion Week on October 14. Wearing a gorgeous red lehenga by Kalki fashion, Disha flaunted her sexy washboard abs and looked absolutely ethereal. After she walked the ramp, Disha took over social media and made the fans go gaga over her stunning looks.

Disha Patani photos: Bollywood actor Disha Patani rules hearts with her svelte looks and leaves no chance to make the audience go gaga over her. As she continues to charm her fans and followers on-screen as well as on social media on her sizzling persona and bikini body, Disha Patani made an appearance at the Bombay Times Fashion Week on October 14 and walked the ramp for Kalki fashion.

Donning a stunning red lehenga with intricate golden embroidery, Disha raised the hotness quotient with her sexy curves and washboard abs. To amp up the look, Disha kept her silky shiny hair open and accentuated her look statement eye makeup and nude lipstick. Carrying the look with absolute ease and style, Disha completed her look with statement gold earrings and a ring.

Needless to say, Disha is a sight to behold in her latest avatar and looks gorgeous as a modern bride. Check out Disha Patani’s photos from the fashion show here:

Garnering over 648, 919 likes in less than 12 hours, Disha’s latest photos have taken social media by storm. After she shared the photo on her Instagram account, the comment section under the photo has been showered with compliments complimenting her ethereal looks and sizzling persona.

On the work front, Disha Patani made her acting debut in Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej and subsequently made her Bollywood debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha’s latest release Baaghi 2 opposite rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff emerged as a blockbuster hit and made a glorious entry in Rs 100 crore club. After this, she will be seen in the much-awaited film Bharat along with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and many more.

Have a look at Disha Patani’s photos that make fans go gaga over her stunning looks:

