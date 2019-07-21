Disha Patani photos: Dressed in a white full sleeves crop top and blue shorts, Disha Patani looks glamorous as she poses outside the London rooftop restaurant! Currently, Disha is busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang. See photos

Disha Patani photos: The ever so gorgeous and stunning Disha Patani has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy photos and oh boy! dressed in denim shorts and white body-hugging top, Disha looks beautiful! Posted a few hours back the photo has crossed more than 178k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments fro her beauty.

As Disha Patani gazes around and sees the busy roads of London from the rooftop restaurant she captioned her picture as-Even for an average evening, this rooftop restaurant in #London gives a spectacular view. She was spellbound as she looked outside. Situated on the 51st floor, you get a panoramic view of #LondonBridge.

Promoting her latest brand endorsement, she said- I totally enjoyed it, and got cashback thanks to my ICICI bank #Mastercard, turning this ordinary outing into an extra-ordinary experience. It’s a must-visit guys! Take a look at her hot picture here:

Disha Patani started her acting career back in 2015 with Telugu film Loafer with Varun Tej and made her Bollywood debut next year with Ms. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and bagged recognition with Baaghi 2 opposite rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Disha manages to grab the limelight with her hot body, Calvin Klein photoshoots, her amazing songs, and her gym worthy pictures!

Take a look at some of her pictures here:

On the work front, she will be next seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The duo recently wrapped the first schedule in the Maldives.

